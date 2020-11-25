76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Stocks open mostly lower even as Nasdaq edges toward record

Wednesday, November 25 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly lower as Wall Street heads into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P 500 index slipped 0.2% in the early going Wednesday, but it’s still holding on to a gain of almost 11% for the month.

Most stocks in the benchmark index were trading lower, but gains from a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq index above the closing high it reached in early September.

The price of crude oil rose about 1% and Treasury yields held steady.

The Dow eased below 30,000, a day after passing that milestone for the first time.

