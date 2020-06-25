89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Stocks open low on Wall Street following more dire data

Thursday, June 25 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as investors got little encouragement from the latest reports highlighting the damage the coronavirus lockdowns have been inflicting on the economy.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% in early trading Thursday.

Bond yields fell. The U.S. economy shrank at a 5.0% rate in the first quarter, but a much worse decline is expected in the current three-month period.

Also another 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, however that’s the 12th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but are still at a painfully high level.


