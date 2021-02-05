49°
Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heading for a big weekly gain
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly gain since November.
The benchmark index was up 0.4% early Friday. The gains came even after the government reported the latest grim figures on the economy, a gain of just 49,000 jobs last month.
Investors remain hopeful that continuing vaccinations will help the economy get on a more even footing over time.
They’re also hopeful that more help for the economy is on the way from Washington.
Overnight the Senate narrowly passed a measure that will fast-track aid.
Treasury yields rose again.
