89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stocks open higher, pushing S&P 500 closer to record high

2 hours 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 August 12, 2020 9:06 AM August 12, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bouncing back from a late slide a day earlier that broke a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

The index was up about 1% in the early going, edging it closer to the record high it reached in February.

Technology companies and banks were doing especially well as the day got going, and energy companies were also higher following an uptick in the price of oil.

Electric car maker Tesla jumped after saying it would do a 5-for-1 stock split, making its shares more affordable following a giant run-up this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days