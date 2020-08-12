Stocks open higher, pushing S&P 500 closer to record high

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bouncing back from a late slide a day earlier that broke a seven-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

The index was up about 1% in the early going, edging it closer to the record high it reached in February.

Technology companies and banks were doing especially well as the day got going, and energy companies were also higher following an uptick in the price of oil.

Electric car maker Tesla jumped after saying it would do a 5-for-1 stock split, making its shares more affordable following a giant run-up this year.