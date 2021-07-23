91°
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for a weekly gain following a big drop at the beginning of the week.
The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going. It’s on track to end the week up 1.4% following a decline the week before.
American Express rose 4.7% after reporting a surge in earnings as Americans picked up their spending as the economy reopens.
Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, soared 24% after reporting results that were much better than expected.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.30%.
