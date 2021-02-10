Stocks open higher on Wall Street, led by gains in tech

66°
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors get back to buying a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak.
The benchmark index was up 0.4% in the early going, led by gains in technology and communications stocks. A government report early Wednesday showing that inflation came in weaker than expected last month helped send Treasury yields lower and stock futures higher before the opening bell.
Investors were also keeping a close eye on company earnings reports.
Twitter rose sharply and Under Armour also posted a big gain after both companies reported results that beat estimates.
