Stocks open higher on Wall Street as nations look to reopen

1 hour 47 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 8:53 AM April 28, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as nations and some U.S. states move toward reopening their economies from lockdowns made to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. 

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Markets are broadly higher in Europe and closed mostly higher in Asia. Investors are also focusing on the earnings reports that big U.S. companies will be reporting this week. 

Google parent company Alphabet and Starbucks report their latest results after the closing bell. 

U.S. crude oil prices fell again on concern about oversupply and a lack of storage space.

