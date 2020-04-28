Stocks open higher on Wall Street as nations look to reopen

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as nations and some U.S. states move toward reopening their economies from lockdowns made to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Markets are broadly higher in Europe and closed mostly higher in Asia. Investors are also focusing on the earnings reports that big U.S. companies will be reporting this week.

Google parent company Alphabet and Starbucks report their latest results after the closing bell.

U.S. crude oil prices fell again on concern about oversupply and a lack of storage space.