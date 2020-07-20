Stocks off to a mixed start on Wall Street ahead of earnings

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as a three-week rally loses steam.

The S&P 500 edged down 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading after wobbling between small gains and losses shortly after the opening bell. Facebook fell more than 2%, leading losses among communications companies.

Noble Energy jumped 7% after the company agreed to be acquied by Chevron for $5 billion.

Investors are looking ahead to a busy week of earnings reports from major U.S. companies including IBM, Coca-Cola and Microsoft. Treasury yields fell.

European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets ended mixed.