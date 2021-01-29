49°
Latest Weather Blog
Stocks indexes open lower, while GameStop, AMC soar again
NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes opened lower on Wall Street Friday, while shares of GameStop, AMC and several other stocks being targeted by a rowdy community of amateur investors soared again in more volatile trading.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% in the early going. The frenzied trading in those stocks has drawn increasingly loud calls on Capitol Hill and elsewhere for regulators to step in.
The Securites and Exchange Commission said it was closely evaluating the “extreme price volatility” in certain stocks.
Shares of Novavax soared after the company reported positive results from a British study of its vaccine candidate. Treasury yields rose.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary