Stocks hit pause a day after their biggest rally in 9 months

Investors hit the pause button a day after the biggest market rally in nine months, leaving major indexes little changed in the first few minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 slipped a bit less than 0.1% in the early going Tuesday.

Bond yields continued to edge lower, easing a source of worry for investors following a sharp spike in long-term interest rates over the past few weeks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased down to 1.43%.

Zoom Video Communications jumped almost 5% after the video conferencing service reported another blowout quarter of growth.