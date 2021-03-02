46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stocks hit pause a day after their biggest rally in 9 months

34 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, March 02 2021 Mar 2, 2021 March 02, 2021 8:55 AM March 02, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Investors hit the pause button a day after the biggest market rally in nine months, leaving major indexes little changed in the first few minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 slipped a bit less than 0.1% in the early going Tuesday.

Bond yields continued to edge lower, easing a source of worry for investors following a sharp spike in long-term interest rates over the past few weeks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased down to 1.43%.

Zoom Video Communications jumped almost 5% after the video conferencing service reported another blowout quarter of growth.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days