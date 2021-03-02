46°
Latest Weather Blog
Stocks hit pause a day after their biggest rally in 9 months
Investors hit the pause button a day after the biggest market rally in nine months, leaving major indexes little changed in the first few minutes of trading.
The S&P 500 slipped a bit less than 0.1% in the early going Tuesday.
Bond yields continued to edge lower, easing a source of worry for investors following a sharp spike in long-term interest rates over the past few weeks.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased down to 1.43%.
Zoom Video Communications jumped almost 5% after the video conferencing service reported another blowout quarter of growth.
Merck to help produce rival J&J's COVID-19 vaccine
Baton Rouge Diocese raises concerns regarding J&J vaccine
Governor John Bel Edwards may announce change in COVID restrictions Tuesday afternoon
Gov. John Bel Edwards expected to loosen some virus restrictions Tuesday
Debris from ice storm clogs waterway