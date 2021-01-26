71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stocks climb on Wall Street as company earnings roll in

2 hours 40 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 9:11 AM January 26, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street as the market finds its bearings following a bumpy ride a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going Tuesday. Companies that would benefit the most from an improving economy had some of the bigger gains, including industrial and energy stocks.

General Electric jumped after reporting a strong quarter, as did defense contractor Raytheon as well as health care giant Johnson & Johnson.

Smaller companies rose twice as much as the rest of the market, another sign that investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields rose.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days