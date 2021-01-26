Stocks climb on Wall Street as company earnings roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street as the market finds its bearings following a bumpy ride a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going Tuesday. Companies that would benefit the most from an improving economy had some of the bigger gains, including industrial and energy stocks.

General Electric jumped after reporting a strong quarter, as did defense contractor Raytheon as well as health care giant Johnson & Johnson.

Smaller companies rose twice as much as the rest of the market, another sign that investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields rose.