Stocks claw higher on Wall Street, oil prices regain ground
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are clawing higher on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed toward its first gain of what’s been a dismal week.
Even the oil market turned higher. Prices for crude have been turned upside down because of how much extra oil is sloshing around following a collapse in demand.
After zig-zagging overnight, U.S. oil prices jumped 21% after President Donald Trump threatened the destruction of any Iranian gunboats that harass U.S. Navy ships, raising the possibility of a drop-off in oil supplies.
The S&P 500 rose 2% in early trading, following milder gains in Europe.
