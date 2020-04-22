77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stocks claw higher on Wall Street, oil prices regain ground

1 hour 5 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 April 22, 2020 9:03 AM April 22, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are clawing higher on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed toward its first gain of what’s been a dismal week. 

Even the oil market turned higher. Prices for crude have been turned upside down because of how much extra oil is sloshing around following a collapse in demand. 

After zig-zagging overnight, U.S. oil prices jumped 21% after President Donald Trump threatened the destruction of any Iranian gunboats that harass U.S. Navy ships, raising the possibility of a drop-off in oil supplies.

The S&P 500 rose 2% in early trading, following milder gains in Europe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days