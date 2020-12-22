68°
Stock indexes wobble between gains and losses on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street after Congress finally passed a long-overdue coronavirus relief bill and sent it to President Donald Trump.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed a 0.2% gain.
Trading has been subdued this week ahead of the Christmas holiday on Friday. High-tech exercise bike maker Peloton jumped 10% after announcing it would buy Precor, a maker of fitness equipment, for $420 million.
European markets were broadly higher, Asian markets closed lower and crude oil prices fell.
