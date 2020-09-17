80°
Stingley and Stevens among 8 Tigers selected to All-SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll

2 hours 53 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 5:31 PM September 17, 2020 in Sports
Source: Southeastern Conference
By: WBRZ Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Sept. 17, 2020)--Alabama placed a league-leading 11 representatives on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, it was announced on Thursday. Georgia was second with 10 representatives, while Florida, LSU and Texas A&M each had eight. 

This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Ten schools had at least one First-Team All-SEC representative, including a conference-best eight from Alabama. 

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.The SEC is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on September 26.  

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties) 

First Team Preseason All-SEC

 

OFFENSE

TE          Kyle Pitts, Florida 

OL         Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

              Trey Smith, Tennessee

              Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

              Landon Dickerson, Alabama 

C            Drake Jackson, Kentucky 

WR        DeVonta Smith, Alabama

              Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

 

QB         Kyle Trask, Florida

 RB          Najee Harris, Alabama

               Kylin Hill, Mississippi State       

AP          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

 

DEFENSE

DL          Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

             LaBryan Ray, Alabama

             Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

             Jordan Davis, Georgia

 

LB          Dylan Moses, Alabama

               K.J. Britt, Auburn

              Nick Bolton, Missouri

 

DB         Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

              Derek Stingley, LSU

              Richard LeCounte, Georgia

              Jacoby Stevens, LSU

 

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee    

P            Max Duffy, Kentucky

 RS          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

 

Second Team Preseason All-SEC 

OFFENSE

TE          Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

 

OL           Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

               Deonte Brown, Alabama

               Landon Young, Kentucky

               Austin Deculus, LSU*

               Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

               Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

               Ed Ingram, LSU*   

C            Trey Hill, Georgia 

WR        George Pickens, Georgia

               Terrace Marshall, LSU 

QB         Kellen Mond, Texas A&M 

RB          Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

              Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M 

AP          Derek Stingley, LSU

 

DEFENSE

DL          Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

              Malik Herring, Georgia  

              Aaron Sterling, South Carolina   

              Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

 

LB          Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

              Monty Rice, Georgia

              Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

              Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

              Ventrell Miller, Florida*

 

DB          Kaiir Elam, Florida

              Eric Stokes, Georgia

              Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

              Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

              Marco Wilson, Florida*

              Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

 

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Cade York, LSU 

P            Jake Camarda, Georgia 

RS          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

 Third Team Preseason All-SEC 

OFFENSE

TE          Arik Gilbert, LSU

 

OL          Carson Green, Texas A&M

               Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

              Evan Neal, Alabama

             Dan Moore, Texas A&M

       

C            Landon Dickerson, Alabama

 

WR        Seth Williams, Auburn

               Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

 

QB         Bo Nix, Auburn

 

RB          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

             Larry Rountree, Missouri

     

AP          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

              Kadarius Toney, Florida*

              Christian Tutt, Auburn*

 

DEFENSE

DL          Zachary Carter, Florida

              Josh Paschal, Kentucky

               Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

               Glen Logan, LSU

 

LB          Boogie Watson, Kentucky

              Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

              Nolan Smith, Georgia*

              Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

              Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

 

DB          Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

              Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

              Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

              Christian Tutt, Auburn*

              Josh Jobe, Alabama*

             

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Evan McPherson, Florida 

P            Mac Brown, Ole Miss 

RS          Christian Tutt, Auburn

