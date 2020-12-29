Stimulus checks will be mailed starting Wednesday, says Steven Mnuchin

WASHINGTON D.C. - Steven Mnuchin says that Americans can start expecting to see a stimulus check very soon.

Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that stimulus payments will arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and paper checks will be mailed out starting tomorrow.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Even though the House voted to increase the payments from $600 to $2,000 the Senate still has to make an official decision.