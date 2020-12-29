61°
Stimulus checks will be mailed starting Wednesday, says Steven Mnuchin

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

WASHINGTON D.C. - Steven Mnuchin says that Americans can start expecting to see a stimulus check very soon.

Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that stimulus payments will  arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and paper checks will be mailed out starting tomorrow. 

