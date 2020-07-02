Still hot, looking forward to overnight rain

Treat Thursday the same way you did Wednesday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will climb to near 93 but with high dew points, the “feels like” temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees or higher. Some rain will offer relief from the heat. A round of showers will move through from northeast to southwest in the evening hours. There will still be several hours of hot sunshine in the afternoon. Low temperatures will struggle to be cooler than 77. The humidity will be oppressive and the UV index is high 9/12. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Highs will remain in the 90s for Friday too, but more widespread rain is expected. Pockets of sunshine will bring humidity between rounds of rain. Saturday looks rainy too with on and off showers expected for most of the day. Rain will knock the high temperatures down to about 88. The rainy pattern will continue through Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

The Bermuda high is helping to sustain southerly flow and provide moisture for afternoon convection. An upper-level ridge will shift west while a trough digs on Thursday. This pattern will persist through the weekend. An area of enhanced vorticity will bring more rain chances and potentially an MCS overnight on Thursday into Friday. An upper level low will become the dominating feature as we move into the weekend, enhancing convective activity during peak heating hours. Temperatures are likely to drop into the upper 80s for your highs. Additionally, an upper-level trough will remain in place, also enhancing lift and convection for all hours of the day Friday and Saturday.

--Marisa

