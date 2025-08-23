Still hot, but drier

The Baton Rouge area looks to end a record stretch of days above 70 degrees dating back to June 9.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: If you don’t mind the warmth, Tuesday will shape up rather nicely. You can expect plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and a high in the low 90s. Skies will be clear overnight. With a little less moisture in the air, lows will squeak back into the upper 60s.

Up Next: Similar to Tuesday, clear skies and drier warmth are expected through Thursday. By Friday, a southeasterly wind will begin to transport more humid are back into the region and reintroduce the possibility of a few pop-up showers. Friday through Sunday the forecast is for partly sunny afternoons with 20 percent coverage in afternoon showers—most likely coastal. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Karl is positioned northeast of the Leeward Island with maximum sustained winds of 40mph. The storm is expected to become a hurricane as it turns northward toward Bermuda. Impacts for the island are possible over the weekend. Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, Tropical Depression 13 has formed. It is going to take a northwest track into the open Atlantic and is not expected to strengthen much, or bother land.



THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A weak front has shifted winds northerly and a continental air mass will hold dew points down a bit through Thursday. The result will be slightly cooler morning temperatures. Afternoon highs will still be just as hot due to the efficient warming properties of drier air. An upper level ridge of high pressure will be in place through the week. Beneath this ridge, capping and the drier air mass should keep rain coverage below 10 percent through the Thursday. By Friday, a surface high pressure will have moved from the Mid-Mississippi River Valley to the Eastern United States bringing a southeasterly surface wind flow back into the area. Despite a continued upper level ridge, the return of surface moisture and the occasional mid-level ripple of energy will help to bring showers back into the mention Friday to Sunday. However, nothing widespread or organized is expected right now. A deep trough in the Western United States will develop a fairly strong cold front in the Midwest but it is unclear right now if the trough will be progressive bringing us a change to the local area, or cut off causing the front to stall well to our northwest.

