Steve Harvey to cover students' tuition at Kent State University

KENT, Ohio - Reports say talk show host Steve Harvey has committed to covering the college costs for eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater in Ohio.

According to ABC News, Kent State University said in a release that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation has worked with the university to provide scholarships of about $23,000 per student. The scholarships are in memory of Devin Moore, a student who died in 2017 while playing basketball at the university center.

Officials say the students must maintain a 2.5 GPA for the scholarship to be renewed each semester.