Stepson indicted in killing of Elvis impersonator

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man was formally charged for the killing of his stepfather, a well-known Elvis Presley impersonator.

Trace Pigott, 28, was indicted for second-degree murder after allegedly shooting his stepfather Jason Baglio, who performed frequently under the stage name "Jayson Alfano."

Baglio was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. on Homestead Drive in Denham Springs.

Pigott was arrested on May 8, 2021, after he fled the scene with his biological father, Tommy Pigott. Tommy is in custody in New Orleans on charges of principal to second-degree murder.