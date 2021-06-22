80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stepson indicted in killing of Elvis impersonator

1 hour 51 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, June 22 2021 Jun 22, 2021 June 22, 2021 6:29 PM June 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man was formally charged for the killing of his stepfather, a well-known Elvis Presley impersonator.

Trace Pigott, 28, was indicted for second-degree murder after allegedly shooting his stepfather Jason Baglio, who performed frequently under the stage name "Jayson Alfano."

Baglio was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. on Homestead Drive in Denham Springs.

Trending News

Pigott was arrested on May 8, 2021, after he fled the scene with his biological father, Tommy Pigott. Tommy is in custody in New Orleans on charges of principal to second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days