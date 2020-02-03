Stephen King quits Facebook

Stephen King Photo: CNN

Stephen King is taking an indefinite hiatus from Facebook.

According to CNN, the award-winning author made this announcement after voicing concerns about false information and privacy.

He used Twitter to make the announcement, saying, "I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like."

King, who is known for being politically active and outspoken in his criticism of President Trump, deleted his Facebook profile.

The acclaimed author's response to Facebook occurs as the company comes under fire for allowing politicians to run false ads.

In early January, the company said it would not ban political advertising or establish measures to avoid lies presented in ads from politicians.

Twitter, on the other hand, announced in October that it would stop accepting political ads.

