Stella Tennant, fashion icon who took the industry by storm in the 1990's, dies at 50

Stella Tennant

Stella Tennant, a model whose nonconformist style changed the fashion industry, has passed away, CNN reports.

Tennant brought a refreshing change to the world of modeling by ignoring traditionally feminine aesthetics and maintaining an edgy looked that corresponded with her personality.

An underlying strength reflected in her blunt pixie cut and unsmiling stare fascinated the 1990's fashion industry.

Tennant died this week at age 50, Vogue reported, leaving behind her husband, David Lasnet, and their four children.

The family issued a statement that said, in part: "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22 December 2020. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed."

According to CNN, Tennant was raised by UK aristocrats on a sheep farm in Scotland before taking an interest in modeling, which she then put great effort into pursuing.

While in her early 20's, she was still submitting photos to casting agents. This is a marked difference from many other models of that era, who were discovered as teenagers.

Tennant, however, had graduated from art school with plans to pursue sculpture if her interest in modeling didn't produce the desired results.

But a career in sculpture was pushed to the side in 1993 when the then 22-year-old Tennant was asked to appear in an ad for Versace.

Soon, she was taking on as many as 75 runway shows a season, CNN reports.

Her career was a whirlwind until she intentionally slowed it down and focused on starting a family.

That said, over the years, Tennant continued to appear in popular ads, sometimes alongside her children.

She also played a role in the Closing Ceremony of the London Summer Olympics of 2012. Tennant joined fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and other familiar faces in the ceremonies.

At the news of Tennant's death, Campbell expressed her grief on social media, praising Tennant and referring to her as "a class act in every way."

"When we would see each other always picked up from where we left off," she wrote. "Effortless and the epitome of Grace, even when you would sit in a corner doing your needle point."

In like manner, Versace tweeted that Tennant had been the muse of late house founder Gianni for many years and a "friend of the family."

Tennant's family did not provide a cause of death, but police reports noted that no suspicious circumstances appeared to surround her death.