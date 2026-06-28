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Stefanie Hilferty projected to win Republican Public Service Commission primary

1 hour 53 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 10:14 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WWL-TV

Voters in Louisiana have moved Rep. Stefanie Hilferty one step closer to being the new District 1 public service commissioner. Hilferty led the Republican vote with 61%, while former Jefferson Parish President John Young had 38%.

Hilferty and Young both advanced to a runoff after neither secured a clear majority in the May 15 primary election. 

Hilferty campaigned on a promise to “serve as a watchdog for ratepayers.” Her 10-point plan outlined challenging rate increases, investing in sustainable infrastructure, cracking down on billing errors, and demanding faster responses to outages. She will now sit on a five-member board that regulates public utilities.

Hilferty will now face Democrat Connie Norris and no-party candidate Chris Justin in the November election. 

About 53,000 people cast a ballot in the race. 

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