Steampunk & Makers Fair gets Southeast Tourism Society nod

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Sunday, June 12 2016 Jun 12, 2016 June 12, 2016 8:12 PM June 12, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow
The Advertiser

LAFAYETTE - Going into its fourth year, Lafayette's Steampunk and Makers Fair has won an accolade from the Southeast Tourism Society. The group named it a Top 20 Event for the Southeast in November, meaning national publicity.

The Advertiser reports that the fair is part costume play, part science and part county fair. Cofounder Jim Phillips calls it a marriage between art and science that showcases local innovation and local art.

It will be held Nov. 5-6 at Parc International.

Phillipsi says the expansion to two days is a result of collaboration with the Lafayette Science Museum, the main branch of the Lafayette Public Library, and several departments at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He says the architectural and industrial design departments were especially helpful.

