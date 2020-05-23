Latest Weather Blog
Steampunk & Makers Fair gets Southeast Tourism Society nod
LAFAYETTE - Going into its fourth year, Lafayette's Steampunk and Makers Fair has won an accolade from the Southeast Tourism Society. The group named it a Top 20 Event for the Southeast in November, meaning national publicity.
The Advertiser reports that the fair is part costume play, part science and part county fair. Cofounder Jim Phillips calls it a marriage between art and science that showcases local innovation and local art.
It will be held Nov. 5-6 at Parc International.
Phillipsi says the expansion to two days is a result of collaboration with the Lafayette Science Museum, the main branch of the Lafayette Public Library, and several departments at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He says the architectural and industrial design departments were especially helpful.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference
-
Despite all odds, newlyweds celebrate love amid global pandemic
-
BREC Summer camps filling quickly as new safety measures limit capacity
-
Southern University partners with food bank to distribute free food, Friday
-
Livingston Parish lays out plans for high school graduations, ACT testing and...
Sports Video
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story