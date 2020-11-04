Steady warm up continues, Keeping an eye on Eta

Temperatures continue to steadily warm up.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Most of the morning hours will bring cool temperatures in the 50s. The afternoon hours will quickly warm into the mid-70s with clear skies. Tonight will be the last night with temperatures in the 40s as we continue our steady warm-up.

Up next: Afternoon temperatures will keep climbing all week. The cold front that came through on Monday has dropped our temperatures below normal. Normal highs for this time of year are around 76 degrees. Today we will be right at normal, then our weather will warm above normal. Temperatures in the low 80s will start on Friday along with overnight lows in the 60s. On Saturday, afternoon rain chances will be back (low 20%). Next week will be warm with temperatures in the 80s, but we are not expecting any rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Overnight, Eta was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over Nicaragua. This storm will move throughout Central America and it is likely to re-enter the Caribbean over the weekend. Some strengthening will be possible at that point, but that won’t be until the weekend. Click here to see the latest forecast cone. It is possible that this storm will move into the eastern Gulf next week. With the current forecast information, this storm is likely to stay well east of Louisiana. The WBRZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

