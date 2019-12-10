Steady Rainfall Through the Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A slow moving cold front will pass across our area through the day, with substantial rainfall along and behind the front. This will keep steady rainfall, heavy at times, in the forecast through late tonight. Temperatures will be cooling through the day, as our high temperature has already been reached. We started off this morning around 72°, and will drop into the upper 50s around noon before continuing to drop into the low 40s overnight. Rain should begin to taper off around midnight, but we could experience coastal showers early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between .5” to 1.5”, as we are in the marginal category for excessive rainfall today.

Up Next: A cloudy, wet, and cool weather regime stays through the workweek before sunnier and warmer conditions return for the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

The arctic cold front that is currently pushing through our area will lead to continuing dreary conditions through much of the week. The front will have a tough time pushing east, which should keep some light showers in the forecast into Wednesday morning – especially along the coast. Another low pressure in the Gulf will approach the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday, keeping cloudy conditions and isolated showers in the forecast through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will also stay below average until the weekend, which is when sunny skies will finally be returning. Unfortunately, this will not last long, as another frontal system is poised to push through our area on Monday to bring scattered showers and storms back in the forecast. Temperatures will slowly increase from the mid-to-upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday, into the low 60s Friday, and mid-to-upper 60s over the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

