27°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Staying safe and warm in Baton Rouge low temps

2 hours 23 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 November 13, 2019 6:24 AM November 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The cold weather has arrived and as south Louisiana residents reach for their jackets and mugs of hot coffee, officials are also reminding them to keep a few safety suggestions in mind.

While braving the drop in temperatures, it may be helpful to:

-ensure that all fire alarms in your home are working

-space heaters should be plugged into electricity outlets that are on walls, NOT into power strips.

-avoid using a stove as a heater. Stoves are not meant to be on for long periods of time.

-avoid putting too much kindling or firewood in your fireplace

-never leave candles or open flames unattended

Click here for additional information related to cold weather safety.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days