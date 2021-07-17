Statue of Confederate general comes down in Lafayette

PHOTO: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Crews removed the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton from downtown Lafayette today.

KATC said a crane arrived before noon today to take the statue away from its base on Jefferson Street, where it has been since 1935.

The statue was removed, but not demolished. It is moving to another location that is unknown at this time.

KATC reported the removal was the result of a settlement between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the City of Lafayette.

Mayor-President Joshua Guillory concluded, "Our greatest days of Lafayette are ahead of us."