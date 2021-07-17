81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Statue of Confederate general comes down in Lafayette

1 hour 16 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, July 17 2021 Jul 17, 2021 July 17, 2021 5:13 PM July 17, 2021 in News
Source: KATC
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Crews removed the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton from downtown Lafayette today.

KATC said a crane arrived before noon today to take the statue away from its base on Jefferson Street, where it has been since 1935.

The statue was removed, but not demolished. It is moving to another location that is unknown at this time.

KATC reported the removal was the result of a settlement between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the City of Lafayette.

Trending News

Mayor-President Joshua Guillory concluded, "Our greatest days of Lafayette are ahead of us."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days