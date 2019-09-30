72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Statewide search for runaway teen

2 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 5:02 AM September 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Authorities across the state are looking for runaway teen, Markena Miller.

Police say the 16-year-old was last seen at her home in Lafayette.

Miller is five foot two, 100 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts should call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office at (337) 232-9211.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days