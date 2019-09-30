72°
Statewide search for runaway teen
LAFAYETTE - Authorities across the state are looking for runaway teen, Markena Miller.
Police say the 16-year-old was last seen at her home in Lafayette.
Miller is five foot two, 100 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts should call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office at (337) 232-9211.
