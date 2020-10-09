Latest Weather Blog
Thousands without power in Baton Rouge as Delta impacts the region
BATON ROUGE - Hurricane Delta is causing thousands of power outages across the state.
See residents affected by those power outages by parish below (as of 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9):
Acadia: 5,882
Allen: 1
Ascension: 4,937
Assumption: 554
Avoyelles: 701
Beauregard: 7
Bienville: 35
Calcasieu: 49,100
Cameron: 535
Catahoula: 10
Concordia: 273
East Baton Rouge: 28,132
East Feliciana: 1,319
Franklin: 13
Grant: 24
Iberia: 2,800
Iberville: 1,068
Jefferson: 10,089
Jefferson Davis: 8,758
La Salle: 154
Lafayette: 10,810
Lafourche: 130
Livingston: 4,904
Madison: 27
Orleans: 1,737
Ouachita: 93
Plaquemines: 2
Pointe Coupee: 2,151
St. Charles: 512
St. Helena: 678
St. James: 846
St. John The Baptist: 2,908
St. Landry: 8,646
St. Martin: 2,540
St. Tammany: 35
Tangipahoa: 6,280
Terrebonne: 177
Vermilion: 6,773
Vernon: 185
W. Baton Rouge: 1,874
W. Feliciana: 1,004
Washington: 8
Webster: 6
Winn: 837
