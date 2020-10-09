Thousands without power in Baton Rouge as Delta impacts the region

BATON ROUGE - Hurricane Delta is causing thousands of power outages across the state.

See residents affected by those power outages by parish below (as of 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9):

Acadia: 5,882

Allen: 1

Ascension: 4,937

Assumption: 554

Avoyelles: 701

Beauregard: 7

Bienville: 35

Calcasieu: 49,100

Cameron: 535

Catahoula: 10

Concordia: 273

East Baton Rouge: 28,132

East Feliciana: 1,319

Franklin: 13

Grant: 24

Iberia: 2,800

Iberville: 1,068

Jefferson: 10,089

Jefferson Davis: 8,758

La Salle: 154

Lafayette: 10,810

Lafourche: 130

Livingston: 4,904

Madison: 27

Orleans: 1,737

Ouachita: 93

Plaquemines: 2

Pointe Coupee: 2,151

St. Charles: 512

St. Helena: 678

St. James: 846

St. John The Baptist: 2,908

St. Landry: 8,646

St. Martin: 2,540

St. Tammany: 35

Tangipahoa: 6,280

Terrebonne: 177

Vermilion: 6,773

Vernon: 185

W. Baton Rouge: 1,874

W. Feliciana: 1,004

Washington: 8

Webster: 6

Winn: 837