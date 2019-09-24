Statewide meetings held to choose locations for Louisiana Civil Rights Trail

BATON ROUGE - The Lieutenant Governor's Office is launching a statewide civil rights trail marking the locations where activists and demonstrators made their voices heard during the movement that shook America.

They're asking for suggestions on what events should be commemorated—including sit-ins, boycotts, and other events that happened throughout the capital region.

"It's important that we remember that history," La. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said.

Nungesser is holding statewide meetings to gather information on what locations should be included on the trail.

Norman Robinson, a retired news anchor from New Orleans, is one of the organizers of the trail. He believes something like this should have been made a long time ago.

"It's 50 years overdue," Robinson said. "If you don't where you've been, you don't know where you're going."

Rev. T.J. Jemison's historic Baton Rouge Bus Boycott of 1953 will be an integral part of the trail. It inspired the Montgomery Bus Boycott two years later in Alabama, which was led by Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

"It will be historical to teach our children and their children about the civil rights movement and the trail through Louisiana," Nungesser said.

The trail linking 14 southern states will be available online for educators once it's complete. The first 10 markers should be placed sometime in 2020.