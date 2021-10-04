State workers could adopt 4-day work week to alleviate traffic during I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE - The state may temporarily shorten the work week for government workers in the capital area to help lighten traffic while crews widen I-10 through much of Baton Rouge.

Construction on the long-awaited I-10 expansion, which will add a lane to both directions of I-10, will have crews widening the roadway between LA 415 and the 10/12 split and is slated to start in 2023. With the area being prone to back-ups throughout the morning and afternoon commutes, state officials are already looking at ways to ease traffic on the interstate during the construction phase.

The Advocate cited key government officials on Monday saying that the state is considering staggered work shifts and having staffers work from home one day per week. One of the other options on the table would cut state employees' work week down to four days at 10 hours a day.

The project is expected to cost over $1 billion in total. You can read more on it here.