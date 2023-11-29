State warns of EBT skimmers, advised card holders to take action

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services says it has become aware of "skimming" devices in the state that are targeting EBT cardholders.

A skimmer is a contraption that is placed on a legitimate cardreader to intercept data -- including account information. The thief can then use that information to steal from the account holder.

DCFS said it has not yet noted any instance in which cardholders' benefits were successfully taken, but they advise families to take proactive measures.

EBT cardholders should change their PIN; monitor accounts for any unusual activity; and be cautious with card usage. When making purchases, be alert and examine the card terminal for any unusual devices or signs of tampering. Shield your PIN entry from view to prevent potential compromise.

If you believe you are a victim of EBT skimming, please call 1-888-LA-HELPU (1-888-524-3578).