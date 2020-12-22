Latest Weather Blog
State wants applicants for its annual seafood cook-off
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is looking for its best seafood chefs.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are inviting chefs from across the state to apply to participate in the 10th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
The event will be held June 20 in Lafayette, the first time it's been held outside of New Orleans. The application deadline is April 28.
The winner of the cook-off represents Louisiana at other events, like the Great America Seafood Cook-Off in August. Nungesser says the top chef plays an important role in educating people about Louisiana seafood.
Entrants must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
More details are available at: www.LouisianaSeafoodCookOff.com.
