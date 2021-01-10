Latest Weather Blog
State Troopers respond to single vehicle crash in St. James Parish
GRAMERCY - State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 3274 in St. James Parish. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old William Floyd of Baton Rouge.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Floyd was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2003 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford exited the roadway to the left and crossed the median and the northbound lanes of travel on US Hwy 61. After crossing the northbound lanes, the Ford proceeded into a bayou bordering the roadway. After entering the bayou, the vehicle became submerged.
Due to the severity of the crash, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time. Floyd sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Floyd for analysis.
