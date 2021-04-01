State trooper's act of kindness to nine-year-old goes viral

WILMINGTON, Delaware - The heartwarming bond between a Wilmington, Delaware state trooper and a fourth-grader was captured in a recent Instagram video that has since gone viral, according to ABC 7.

The video, posted by Delaware State Police Trooper Joshua Morris, features Morris playing basketball with some area children who challenged him to a few games.

Morris said he'd been running errands when the kids recognized him and asked him to come over and play.

One of children, nine-year-old Ra'kir Allen, serves as the video's commentator, cameraman, and as Morris's number one fan.

"His charisma, his character...I just loved," said Morris. "That reeks through his pores. I loved it."

Though he now serves as a state Trooper, Morris earned a master's degree in education and no qualms about interacting with children.

His ability to get along well with young ones, coupled with his firm belief that police should never be strangers to their community, makes Morris a role model to the youth in his neighborhood.

But Morris indicates that he's impressed by the kids.

In fact, the trooper was so moved by nine-year-old Allen's enthusiasm, that Morris went the extra mile and after getting in touch with Allen's mother, Morris surprised the boy with a pair of sneakers designed by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Morris said he got the idea after hearing the fourth-grader in the video constantly comparing him to Curry.

"He's kind. He's nice, and he likes basketball," Allen said about Morris.

His mother, Elveria Griffin, said, "I thought it was so beautiful to see the reaction on his face."

Morris explained why he went the extra mile for the boy, saying, "When he laces up those sneakers, he has somebody who believes in him. He has somebody who loves him. He has somebody that will be kind to him."