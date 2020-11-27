66°
State trooper returns to work after battle with cancer
ALEXANDRIA - A Louisiana State trooper has returned to work after a nearly year-long battle with cancer.
On Tuesday, Master Trooper Rodney Helton was welcomed back to Troop E in Alexandria after his fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Helton, who's been a trooper for more than 20 years, was moved to the Baylor University Cancer Center in Dallas last November.
During his time at the hospital, a number of Texas state troopers paid visits to Rodney, helping him stay in high spirits.
Rodney is currently in remission with a very good prognosis. He returned to his job as a state trooper Tuesday.
