66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State trooper returns to work after battle with cancer

3 years 3 weeks 5 days ago Tuesday, October 31 2017 Oct 31, 2017 October 31, 2017 6:17 PM October 31, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ALEXANDRIA - A Louisiana State trooper has returned to work after a nearly year-long battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, Master Trooper Rodney Helton was welcomed back to Troop E in Alexandria after his fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Helton, who's been a trooper for more than 20 years, was moved to the Baylor University Cancer Center in Dallas last November.

During his time at the hospital, a number of Texas state troopers paid visits to Rodney, helping him stay in high spirits.

Rodney is currently in remission with a very good prognosis. He returned to his job as a state trooper Tuesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days