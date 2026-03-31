State trooper previously not prosecuted on domestic violence charge arrested for second time by AG's office

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana State Police trooper who allegedly covered up evidence and lied to law enforcement investigating him for domestic violence was arrested Tuesday.

Trooper James Jefferson III, 41, was taken into custody by the attorney general's office.

The AG's office said investigators found evidence of multiple instances of domestic abuse against his wife of 15 years. Jefferson allegedly used his position in law enforcement to sway the outcomes of investigations.

"He had direct influence on law enforcement investigations where he was a suspect," Press Secretary Lester Duhé said.

Jefferson allegedly destroyed evidence of domestic abuse and gave false statements during questioning with law enforcement.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit was at the scene when Jefferson was arrested. He will be booked for domestic aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic abuse with child endangerment, aggravated second-degree battery, obstruction of justice and filing false public records. The alleged incidents spanned from Feb. 5, 2025, to Dec. 29, 2025.

State Police said Jefferson is currently on administrative leave. He worked in LSP's Gaming Control unit and has been employed at LSP since 2007.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported on Jefferson's previous domestic violence arrest in February when he got into a fight with his wife outside a home along Lake Sherwood Avenue South.

Officers found surveillance video of the February incident that included audio. Police said they could hear the victim yelling: "He's punching me," and "Don't throw me on the ground." Documents said the altercation happened while a 7-year-old child was in the back seat of the truck.

Jefferson was booked for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, but the district attorney declined to prosecute. Jefferson was placed on administrative leave until the criminal investigation was complete.