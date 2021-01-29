State trooper pleads not guilty in shooting that left man paralyzed

BATON ROUGE - A state trooper arrested for an on-duty shooting that left a person paralyzed has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges filed against her, according to The Advocate.

Kasha Domingue was booked last year after a grand jury indicted her on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated second-degree battery.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue pulled over Clifton Dilley, who was 19 at the time. Video of the incident was not recorded by Domingue's dash cam or body cam.

A federal lawsuit alleged Domingue used her police radio to dispatch with a certain code indicating she used her Taser, despite the fact she shot Dilley. The suit claims the trooper "proceeded to fabricate a completely false account of the shooting."

The shooting left Dilley paralyzed, and Domingue was placed on desk duty immediately after the incident.

Since her indictment in October, Domingue was placed on paid leave and released from jail on bond.

Kevin Reeves, who was State Police superintendent at the time, said the agency cooperated fully with the local district attorney's office investigation.

The date of her next court appearance was not available as of Friday evening.