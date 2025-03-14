State treasurer delivers unclaimed property check to Baton Rouge resident

BATON ROUGE - The state treasurer delivered a $12,000 check to a Baton Rouge resident who has unclaimed property Thursday.

State treasurer John Fleming met with the Baton Rouge Roundtable Thursday to talk about the accomplishments of the Louisiana Department of Treasury, which included the returning of unclaimed property to state residents.

During the meeting, Fleming presented Karla Houston with a check for $12,218. Houston was the rightful owner of these funds, Fleming said.

“One in six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900," Fleming said. "It is your money; we want you to claim it.”

You can see if you have unclaimed property here.