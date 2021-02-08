60°
Latest Weather Blog
State to introduce first mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - State officials will introduce Louisiana's first mass COVID vaccination site in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday.
Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement he will introduce Pennington Biomedical Research Center as the first mass vaccination site during a press conference on its campus at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
State officials have not said when they expect to open the vaccination site.
The governor is also expected give an update on the Louisiana's coronavirus response.
