State to introduce first mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - State officials will introduce Louisiana's first mass COVID vaccination site in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday. 

Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement he will introduce Pennington Biomedical Research Center as the first mass vaccination site during a press conference on its campus at 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

State officials have not said when they expect to open the vaccination site.

The governor is also expected give an update on the Louisiana's coronavirus response. 

