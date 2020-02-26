52°
State title run a family affair for U-High soccer teams
U-High boys and girls soccer teams will both play for a state title on Wednesday in Hammond.
But even if both teams win the victory will be shared by one family.
Chris Mitchell, the boys head coach, and his sister Melissa Ramsey will play back to back on Wednesday in hopes of bringing soccer and sibling supremacy back to Baton Rouge.
