State tax relief available in Louisiana after Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue is granting filing extensions to taxpayers in 25 parishes whose homes and businesses were affected by the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

The automatic extension due date is Jan. 3, 2022, for excise, franchise, income, severance and withholding taxes with original or extended due dates on or after Aug. 26 and before Jan. 3 are eligible.

This is an extension to file the applicable tax returns, but not an extension to pay any taxes due, the department said in a news release. Payments submitted after the original deadlines are subject to penalties and interest.

The extension applies to those in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

In addition, the department said people may be eligible for state sales tax refunds for personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Examples of property eligible include clothing, furniture, electronics, recreational equipment and appliances not permanently attached to a house or building. Refunds are limited to items not covered by insurance or any other type of reimbursement.

The refund is available to individual Louisiana residents only.