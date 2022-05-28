87°
State suspends in-person visits at juvenile facilities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice says it is temporarily suspending in-person visits at all secure care facilities due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.
State health officials report 1,279 new cases of COVID in Louisiana with four new deaths and 197 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday. Those not fully vaccinated account for 65% of the COVID hospitalizations, the Louisiana Department of Health said.
In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the state said all complexes have been placed on precautionary quarantine effective Thursday, the agency said in a news release.
Officials said in-person visitations are scheduled to resume Saturday, June 11 and Sunday June 12.
