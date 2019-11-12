47°
State spent $668M on roads, bridges

January 13, 2013
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - State officials say more than $668 million was spent on roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure during 2012.

Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Sherri LeBas says the money went to 372 improvement projects on more than 1,000 miles of roadways and 71 bridges in Louisiana.

LeBas said the state has reduced the backlog of road and bridge needs by nearly $2 billion. The department is responsible for more than 16,000 miles of roadway.

