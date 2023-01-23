State Solicitor General Liz Murrill announces campaign for attorney general

BATON ROUGE – Liz Murrill, the state solicitor general, is running for attorney general.

Murrill works in the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is running for governor.

Murrill has been the solicitor general for six years, "defending Louisiana and its laws in some of the most important cases in the country, both in state and federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court," according to her campaign website.

Election Day is Oct. 14.