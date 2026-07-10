State Sen. Larry Selders remembered by fraternity brothers of Omega Psi Phi Inc. on day of mourning

BATON ROUGE - Friday, July 10, has officially been declared a day of mourning following the sudden passing of State Sen. Larry Selders.

Since his tragic passing, condolences have been pouring in from every aspect of his life, including from his fraternity brothers from Omega Psi Phi, which Selders joined during his time at Southern University.

"The biggest legacy he's leaving behind is Luke and LJ. He's sons, if you really knew him, that was his world. He also impacted the community; he was for the people with politics," Brandon Powell, fraternity brother, told WBRZ's Mia Monet.

Selders' funeral is Tuesday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church.