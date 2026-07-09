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State Sen. Larry Selders' funeral will be held Tuesday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church
BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Larry Selders' funeral is Tuesday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, sources told WBRZ.
Selders, who worshiped at Mt. Zion, died earlier this week at age 44.
News of Selders' death drew an outpouring of remembrance from a politically diverse group of colleagues, describing him as a passionate and reliable representative for his constituents.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards declared Friday a day of mourning for Selders.
Due to Selders only being one year into his term, his seat will remain vacant until Gov. Jeff Landry calls a special election to fill the District 14 seat. State officials said that scheduling a special election for this seat is still in the early stages.
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