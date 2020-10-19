Latest Weather Blog
La. reports 202 new virus cases Monday; more patients in hospitals, on ventilators
MONDAY: The state reported another 202 cases for a total of 175,982. There were 16 additional deaths, a total of 5,566 statewide.
Hospitalizations rose to 553, and ventilator use was up to 64.
WEEKEND: The state is reporting 1,125 this weekend for a statewide total of 175,781. There were 23 additional deaths for total of 5,550.
Hospitalizations fell to 550, and ventilator use remained at 60.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(10/19):
Ascension: 3,945 cases / 98 deaths
Assumption: 783 cases / 24 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 15,717 cases / 456 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,790 cases / 75 deaths
Iberville: 1,444 cases / 60 deaths
Livingston: 4,089 cases / 79 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,109 cases / 40 deaths
St. Helena: 426 cases / 4 death
St. James: 830 cases / 40 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,895 cases / 122 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 944 cases / 42 deaths
West Feliciana: 747 cases / 25 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
