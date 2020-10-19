La. reports 202 new virus cases Monday; more patients in hospitals, on ventilators

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

MONDAY: The state reported another 202 cases for a total of 175,982. There were 16 additional deaths, a total of 5,566 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 553, and ventilator use was up to 64.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 1,125 this weekend for a statewide total of 175,781. There were 23 additional deaths for total of 5,550.

Hospitalizations fell to 550, and ventilator use remained at 60.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(10/19):

Ascension: 3,945 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 783 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,717 cases / 456 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,790 cases / 75 deaths

Iberville: 1,444 cases / 60 deaths

Livingston: 4,089 cases / 79 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,109 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 426 cases / 4 death

St. James: 830 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,895 cases / 122 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 944 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 747 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH